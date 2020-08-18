BTS' j-hope donates $84K to children in need

BTS' j-hope has donated 100 million Won ($84,407.48 USD) to children in need!



On August 18, reports revealed j-hope donated 100 million Won as a member of ChildFund Korea's 'Green Noble Club.' The BTS member stated, "I hope the donation is delivered to vulnerable children who've been harmed by various social issues, especially the children who are experiencing financial difficulties due to COVID-19."



The donation will be used for emergency living support to aid children going through financial difficulties during the pandemic as well as recent torrential rains and flooding. ChildFund Korea chairman Lee Jae Hoon stated, "We express our deep gratitude to j-hope of the world famous group BTS for remembering children in difficult financial situations and making continuous donations. ChildFund will follow his precious intentions and do our best to support children who need help."



j-hope became the 146th member of the 'Green Noble Club' in 2018 because of his donations amounting to 150 million Won ($126,649.70 USD) for children in need and students pursuing their dreams. In February 2019, he donated 100 million Won to low-income students attending his alma mater and another 100 million Won to children in need in December of that year.