Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Click B's Kim Sang Hyuk and Song Da Ye officially divorce after 1 year of marriage

Click B's Kim Sang Hyuk and Song Da Ye have officially divorced after 1 year of marriage.

As previously reported, the first generation idol and ulzzang star filed for divorce this past April, and after 1 year and 4 months of marriage, the two have officially divorced after agreeing on a divorce settlement. According to reports on August 18, the two sides came to an amicable agreement, but they did not mention additional details.

Kim Sang Hyuk stated, "Two lacking people met and tried hard to live well together. We should've lived well by healing each other's wounds, but I apologize for not showing happiness together. I think it's all my fault. I feel heavy because I think there are more things I couldn't do well than things I did well. I'm sorry to be telling you this news."

In related news, Kim Sang Hyuk's label denied domestic violence rumors following the news of his divorce.

taeyang-taeyong150 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

Men when you first meet them: "Trust me, I'm one of the good ones. I'm not like the men in your past"

Men after the divorce: "Well we were both lacking. I feel heavy cause I sucked at more things than I was good at"

12punch124 pts 23 hours ago 1
23 hours ago

I love how they throw in the domestic violence comment at the end. This disease of insecurity among Korean men often leads to violence.

