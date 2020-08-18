Click B's Kim Sang Hyuk and Song Da Ye officially divorce after 1 year of marriage

Click B's Kim Sang Hyuk and Song Da Ye have officially divorced after 1 year of marriage.



As previously reported, the first generation idol and ulzzang star filed for divorce this past April, and after 1 year and 4 months of marriage, the two have officially divorced after agreeing on a divorce settlement. According to reports on August 18, the two sides came to an amicable agreement, but they did not mention additional details.



Kim Sang Hyuk stated, "Two lacking people met and tried hard to live well together. We should've lived well by healing each other's wounds, but I apologize for not showing happiness together. I think it's all my fault. I feel heavy because I think there are more things I couldn't do well than things I did well. I'm sorry to be telling you this news."



In related news, Kim Sang Hyuk's label denied domestic violence rumors following the news of his divorce.