Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Details on actress Kang So Ra's fiance revealed

Details about actress Kang So Ra's fiance have been revealed.

Kang So Ra announced in a handwritten letter that she was engaged just yesterday, and since then, fans have been curious about her husband-to-be. According to reports on August 18, the actress is marrying an oriental medicine doctor in his late 30s, who's described as a kind, gentlemanly doctor from a well-to-do family.

One insider stated, "Many people seemed surprised by the news of the wedding because the two secretly dated. The groom's good looks make him stand out, so it looks like a good-looking man and woman have met." 

Kang So Ra and her fiance will be holding a small, private ceremony with only immediate family members in attendance on August 29 KST. 

Congratulations to the couple once again!

meera-sahir128 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Congratulations to the engaged couple~

He seems to be a nice person from what Kang So Ras' description

Wish them both a happy future marriage ^^

SuperrSpermm68 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

Jesus all these people care aboit is only how they look😒

congrats to the bride and groom-to-be, anyway!

