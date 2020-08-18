Details on actress Kang So Ra's fiance revealed

Details about actress Kang So Ra's fiance have been revealed.



Kang So Ra announced in a handwritten letter that she was engaged just yesterday, and since then, fans have been curious about her husband-to-be. According to reports on August 18, the actress is marrying an oriental medicine doctor in his late 30s, who's described as a kind, gentlemanly doctor from a well-to-do family.



One insider stated, "Many people seemed surprised by the news of the wedding because the two secretly dated. The groom's good looks make him stand out, so it looks like a good-looking man and woman have met."



Kang So Ra and her fiance will be holding a small, private ceremony with only immediate family members in attendance on August 29 KST.



Congratulations to the couple once again!

