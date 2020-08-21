14

Posted by germainej

BTS to perform at Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer' alongside Seventeen

BTS are set to perform at Fuji TV's '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer' alongside Seventeen.

On August 21, the '2020 FNS Music Festival' revealed BTS are a part of the upcoming summer music festival program's lineup, which also includes Seventeen. According to reports, BTS are performing "STAY Gold" from their fourth full-length Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7~The Journey~' along with their track "Mic Drop'. 

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, their performance will be pre-recorded in South Korea before airing on Fuji TV.

The '2020 FNS Music Festival - Summer' is scheduled to air at 6:30PM on August 26 KST.

taeswife06133
1 hour ago

Excited!

