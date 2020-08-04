4

Upcoming Japanese film 'Your Eyes Tell' releases special trailer featuring BTS's OST

Director Miki Takahiro's upcoming Japanese film 'Your Eyes Tell', starring Yoshitaka Yuriko and Yokohama Ryusei, has released a special trailer featuring the production's main OST, also titled "Your Eyes Tell" and sung by BTS

The film OST "Your Eyes Tell" was previously released as a part of BTS's 4th Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~'. The track was composed and written by member Jungkook and marks BTS's first ever OST for a big-screen production. 

Check out the full special trailer above for 'Your Eyes Tell', premiering in Japan on October 23.

bybybyly164 pts 6 minutes ago
I look forward to seeing this movie and the amazing Ryusei Yokohama

