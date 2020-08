The CLC members are glowing like diamonds in their newest set of "Helicopter" comeback concept images!

For this second set of teasers, CLC pull off a more elegant, feminine glow while boasting a mature, charismatic vibe. Judging by the group's teasers released so far, CLC's comeback will be based around the theme of light.

Stay tuned for CLC's first comeback with new music after approximately a year, when their new single "Helicopter" drops on September 2 at 6 PM KST!