BLACKPINK's Jisoo makes netizens laugh as she reveals why she dislikes the cartoon character Masao Sato

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is making netizens and fans laugh through a statement she made last month.

Last month on June 18th, Jisoo had time to communicate and interact with her fans through a live broadcast through Naver's VLive app.

During the live broadcast, Jisoo stated, "I don't like the character, Masao Sato, from Crayon Shin-chan cartoon."



When a fan asked, "Why do you not like the character?" Jisoo replied, "You don't know?" as she continued with her explanation.







She made fans laugh as she continued to seriously think carefully and explain the reasons why she doesn't like the character.

Jisoo stated that she usually tried to understand a person when she meets someone and tries to think from their perspective. She states that she tries to understand a person by thinking "Why would this person do this? I try to understand a person by thinking about 100 reasons a person would do things."

However, she said she can't like a person if she can't understand them even though she tries. Then she states that Masao Sato is that kind of character.



Jisoo stated, "I don't understand him. so I don't like him because I don't understand him" and made fans laugh as she held a serious conversation with her fans over this matter.



Meanwhile, Masao Sato is a character from the cartoon show 'Crayon Shin Chan'. He plays the main protagonist, Shin Chan's friend, and also a classmate. He is a very sensitive boy who is portrayed as being weak and scared of many things.