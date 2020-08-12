84

10

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 15 hours ago

JYP Entertainment announces that TWICE's Jungyeon will not participate in the upcoming '2020 SORIBADA K-Music Awards' due to health issues

AKP STAFF

JYP Entertainment made an announcement on their official fan page that Jungyeon will not be joining TWICE for the '2020 SORIBADA Best K-Music Awards' due to her health condition.

Her health condition has not been disclosed and JYP Entertainment did not specify if Jungyeon had been injured or going through an illness. However, Jungyeon was seen sitting on a chair while performing for their online concert.

Many fans worry as JYP Entertainment makes an announcement of Jungyeon's absence from the award show.

The announcement reads:

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.


We make an announcement that Jungyeon will not be able to participate in the 2020 SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS on August 13th (Thurs). We ask the fans for a kind understanding.


We will do our best for her speedy recovery.


Thank you."


We hope that Jungyeon is able to return to the stage and makes a full recovery.

  1. TWICE
  2. Jungyeon
6 9,520 Share 89% Upvoted

8

looveLess5,723 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

as someone who suffered a femur bone fracture 15 years ago I wish her a quick recovery, it is VERY tiring when u already broke something even with therapy :/

Share

4

Nct_and_Wayv2,657 pts 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

I hope she gets well soon <3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,205
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi drops surreal 'Numb' MV teaser
3 hours ago   1   938
SuperM
SuperM to guest on 'Knowing Brothers'
6 hours ago   17   7,205

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND