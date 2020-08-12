JYP Entertainment announces that TWICE's Jungyeon will not participate in the upcoming '2020 SORIBADA K-Music Awards' due to health issues

JYP Entertainment made an announcement on their official fan page that Jungyeon will not be joining TWICE for the '2020 SORIBADA Best K-Music Awards' due to her health condition.

Her health condition has not been disclosed and JYP Entertainment did not specify if Jungyeon had been injured or going through an illness. However, Jungyeon was seen sitting on a chair while performing for their online concert.

Many fans worry as JYP Entertainment makes an announcement of Jungyeon's absence from the award show.

The announcement reads:

"Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.





We make an announcement that Jungyeon will not be able to participate in the 2020 SORIBADA BEST K-MUSIC AWARDS on August 13th (Thurs). We ask the fans for a kind understanding.







We will do our best for her speedy recovery.







Thank you."







We hope that Jungyeon is able to return to the stage and makes a full recovery.