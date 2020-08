VICTON's Seungwoo has released another new batch of concept teasers for his upcoming 1st solo mini album, 'Fame'.

Set for release this August 10 at 6 PM KST, Seungwoo's upcoming solo mini album contains a total of 6 brand new tracks. Seungwoo also participates as a lyricist in every track, including his debut title "Sacrifice".

Check out Seungwoo's moody, stark new concept images as well as artsy "concept roll", below.