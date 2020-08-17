VAV's Baron writes handwritten letter to fans, announcing his military enlistment next month

On August 17, VAV's Baron dedicated a handwritten letter to fans, announcing his mandatory military enlistment date.

The idol relayed via VAV's official fan cafe, "It seems I will be returning to my life as 29-year old Choi Choong Hyup for a short while, in order to carry out my military service duties and shoulder the responsibility of my nation and its citizens. To VAV's Baron, your existence is the same as the light itself. A light which came to me while I was lost in the darkness, and a spotlight that shines on me. I will return to you once again as a much greater person in this next year and 6 months."

VAV's label A Team Entertainment also confirmed Baron's enlistment plans with a media statement. The label stated, "It's true that Baron will be enlisting on September 7. As VAV plan on making a comeback on the same day, the group will continue to promote as 6-members for the time being."

Best of luck to VAV's Baron during his mandatory military service duties!