ASTRO's Moonbin to return as lead role in sequel to 'The Mermaid Prince' + SF9's Hwiyoung to co-star

Moonbin and Hwiyoung have been cast together in an upcoming web drama.

As the sequel to 'The Mermaid Man', the upcoming web drama 'The Mermaid Man: The Beginning' will feature the actors ASTRO's Moonbin, Chae Won Bin, SF9's Hwiyoung, Moon Sang Min, and more. Moonbin, who has played the lead role in 'The Mermaid Man', has been confirmed to continue his role as character 'Choi Woo Hyuk', this time as a high school student.

Hwiyoung, who has been cast to play the role of 'Yoon Geun Yi', will appear in the drama as a "person who appears cold on the outside but is secretly in love with just one person." He will play a friend of Moonbin's character, making a trio of swim team members at school alongside the actor Moon Sang Min.

Furthermore, actress Yu Na Gyeol, a former member of Hello Venus, will also join the line-up for the sequel. 'The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning' will start filming in the beginning of September, set to air in November.

Are you excited to see Moonbin and Hwiyoung in the new drama?