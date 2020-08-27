BLACKPINK reveals D-1 posters for 'Ice Cream' collaboration with Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK has revealed the D-1 posters for their "Ice Cream" drop.

After unveiling a dazzling MV teaser, the YG Entertainment girl group revealed individual posters one day before the worldwide release. In the photos, the girls show off more of their quirky, feminine charms inspired by colorful retro vibes. Just like the title, the posters continue the theme of an ice cream cone, all ready to melt any second!

Are you excited for the collaboration with Selena Gomez? Stay tuned for the full drop of the song and MV on August 28 at 12 AM EST / 1 PM KST!