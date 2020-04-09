ASTRO's Moonbin is 'The Mermaid Prince' in mysterious teaser + web drama posters

Everyone will be calling ASTRO's Moonbin 'The Mermaid Prince' soon, as his upcoming 'Lifetime' original web drama gears up for premiere!

'The Mermaid Prince' is an upcoming fantasy romance web drama jointly produced by 'Lifetime' and KT service 'Seezn'. Starring Moonbin, Jung Shin Hye, Kim Hong Bin, and more, 'The Mermaid Prince' tells the story of a group of friends who take a graduation trip together to the region of Gangwon-do. There, the female lead Hye Ri (Jung Shin Hye) meets a mysterious guest house host, Woo Hyuk (Moonbin).

While you wait for the premiere of 'The Mermaid Prince', you can watch the mysterious first teaser above, and also check out three different web drama posters featuring the main cast members, below. 'The Mermaid Prince' will be pre-released first via 'Seezn' on April 14 at 11 AM KST, before premiering on 'Lifetime's official YouTube on April 24 at 9 PM KST.

