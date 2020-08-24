8

Arin goes for a mature look in 'Esquire' photoshoot

Arin put aside her cute maknae image for her 'Esquire' photoshoot.

She's well-loved as Oh My Girl's cute maknae, but for the photoshoot she took on a mature, alluring image. She went for a toned down, sepia mood for the photoshoot and. During the interview, she talked about being in a drama as well as an MC  for 'Music Bank'. She said, "It's true that it's hard to start something new. But I still want to try a lot of things." She also talked about 'Queendom' and said, "It's a big program that let people know the name Oh My Girl. It's something that gave the members confidence and pride."

She is so beautiful!!

