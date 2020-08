BLACKPINK has dropped a colorful teaser of Jisoo for their collaboration with Selena Gomez.

The song is a cool song that matches the hot summer well. It'll be a completely different vibe than their songs such as "Kill This Love" or "How You Like That". Jisoo's teaser shows a colorful, bright side that BLACKPINK has yet to try out.

Get ready for "Ice Cream" on August 28th at midnight EST and at 1PM KST.