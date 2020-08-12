Actor Kim Woo Bin updates his fans as he shows off his brilliant smile through Instagram

Recently, Kim Woo Bin's Entertainment agency, AM Entertainment, uploaded a short clip of the actor on their official Instagram page.

On August 12th KST, a post was made on AM Entertainment's Instagram page. The post was a short video clip with the caption, "I introduce to you, my manager."

In the short clip, Kim Woo Bin is seen at a film set with his manager. Kim Woo Bin is seen wearing semi-casual attire and shows off his tall and perfect, statuesque physique. Many fans and netizens were happy to see his face and his smile as he looks as healthy as ever after his battle with cancer.



Recently, actor Kim Woo Bin donated 50 million KRW (~42,240 USD) for flood victims affected by the recent heavy rainfall in Korea.



