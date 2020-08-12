Netizens think this Korean rapper and social media personality is Post Malone's girlfriend

Recently, netizens have posted on various online communities with rumors and photos of Korean rapper and social media personality named MLMA. Netizens state that she is allegedly Post Malone's girlfriend.

With the meaning "Me Love Me Alot" behind the name MLMA, this social media personality is a verified user on TikTok and Instagram. She has gained much popularity with over a million followers on both social media platforms under the same username Melovemealot.

THIS IS POST MALONES GIRLFRIEND?????????????? pic.twitter.com/LeuIuBwhKu — maddie (@mdlndq) August 10, 2020

According to medium.com, MLMA was born in Seoul, Korea, and owns a Streetwear brand named “Skoot” where she designs and sells clothes. However, her real name is still unknown. Also according to this site, MLMA was recently asked on Tiktok if she was, in fact, dating Post Malone in which she responded with a video of photos of her and Post Malone.









Post Malone is one of the biggest artists in the United States. He has already won six Grammy Awards along with multiple other awards. He is currently an artist, rapper, songwriter, and producer as he takes the music industry by storm with his musical talents.

Many are now interested in his new love interest that is also taking the internet by storm as many netizens still wonder who she really is.