Actor Go Kyung Pyo is striking in black and white for 'Arena' magazine

Actor Go Kyung Pyo is featured in the upcoming issue for 'Arena' magazine.



For the striking black-and-white concept, Go Kyung Pyo took on the theme "Young Go Kyung Pyo," which centered around his pure image. The actor wore different looks from a knit sweater to a simple black top and a leather jacket.



Go Kyung Pyo's full pictorial and interview will be available in the September issue of 'Arena Homme Plus'.



In other news, Go Kyung Pyo is starring in the upcoming JTBC drama 'Private Life' alongside Girls' Generation's Seohyun, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Young Min.

