Jessi reveals what she expects from Yoo Jae Suk as manager of project girl group Refund Squad

Jessi revealed what she expects from Yoo Jae Suk as the official manager of project girl group Refund Squad.



The Refund Squad members, Jessi, Lee Hyori, Uhm Jung Hwa, and MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, got together for the first time on the August 22nd episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', and Jessi sat down with Yoo Jae Suk, who's becoming manager Jimmy Yoo for the project girl group. Jimmy Yoo asked Jessi, "What do you expect from your fellow members?"



She responded, "I don't want my unnies to ever change their style. I want Hwa Sa to be exactly the way she is too." When Yoo Jae Suk asked her what she wants from him as a manager, Jessi expressed, "My current boss is Psy, and he doesn't interfere. I think I'd say that you shouldn't interfere with the members. I hope the choreography isn't too intense though."



How do you think Yoo Jae Suk will do as the Refund Squad's manager?