Actress Shin Se Kyung talks about hitting 1 million subscribers on YouTube with 'Elle' magazine

Actress Shin Se Kyung opened up about hitting 1 million subscribers on YouTube with 'Elle' magazine.



The actress started her YouTube channel in October of 2018, and she's since hit 1.02 million subscribers. She also recently donated the profits from the channel to charity organization Good Neighbors to help girls in need. On August 19, Shin Se Kyung's pictorial for the September issue of 'Elle' magazine was officially released.



She expressed on reaching the subscriber milestone, "I feel the same. Rather than a feeling I have, I think of it as a precious thing to do." On sharing her private, daily life with viewers, Shin Se Kyung said, "I think I just wanted to show myself as I am. I think I achieved my dream of communicating with people on YouTube honestly to an extent. I'm a person who tries to be honest."



The actress continued, "I think I've played the role of characters that people want to be until now. I want to be a harmless person who doesn't give harm to others."



Shin Se Kyung is currently filming for JTBC's 'Run On'.