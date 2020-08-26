A representative from an entertainment agency managing a well-known singer is alleged to have used illegal drugs but avoids arrest

Recently, the head of an entertainment agency was accused of taking the illegal drug, propofol, butavoided arrest.



This representative is the head of an entertainment agency that manages "a well-known singer." The representative has been charged with a violation of the "Drug Control Act", however, he avoided arrest.





According to senior judge Kim Dong Hyun of the Seoul District Court, the court rejected the prosecutor's request for an arrest warrant on August 26th KST. Judge Kim Dong Hyun, who is in charge of warrants stated that the court rejected the request after holding an interrogation of the suspect.

Senior judge Kim stated, "Although the suspect is arguing against the allegations, it's hard to find any risk of escape or destruction of evidence since we have already secured evidence and information on the suspect's residence."



The representative of the entertainment agency has been suspected of taking a psychotropic sleep anesthetic called propofol dozens of times. He was suspected of taking this anesthetic at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul for reasons other than treatment.





The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office requested an arrest warrant for Kim on charges of violating the Drug Control Act on August 20th. However, this arrest warrant has been denied.

