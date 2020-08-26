Girls' Generation's YoonA talks about studying Chinese and reveals her hobbies on 'One Night of TV Entertainment'

Recently, Girls' Generation's YoonA appeared on the August 26 broadcast of SBS's 'One Night of TV Entertainment' and shared her recent hobbies in an interview.

The interviewer asked what YoonA has been up to after her promotion of the movie 'Exit' was completed. YoonA revealed that it had already been one year since her appearance on the big screen as an actress. She stated that she has been studying Chinese during her break and even took an exam for a language certification.

In the interview, she was able to eloquently introduce herself fully in Chinese. She stated that she was able to improve her hearing skills when she appeared in a Chinese drama as one of the main cast members.

She also revealed that she had kept up with her baking hobbies as well. She shyly said when she was in Junior High school she had participated in a special extracurricular activity.

The netizens were amazed by her baking skills as her pastries looked good enough to be sold at a bakery. YoonA stated she baked multiple pastries at once so she would bring them for those around her. She made netizens laugh as she stated, "I think I need to experiment to make them more delicious."





In this episode, 'One Night of TV Entertainment' reviewed YoonA's filmography and discography as she made her debut back in 2007.

Many netizens were able to see YoonA's growth both as a singer and actress. Throughout the years, YoonA was able to build her acting experience which resulted in success in her first movie as the main cast.

YoonA stated she wants to be remembered as an actress that viewers can feel comfortable with and also known as an actress who acts well.