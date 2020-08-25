Son Dam Bi personally clarifies she and Sung Hoon are just friends in an Instagram live



Back on August 25, singer/actress Son Dam Bi greeted fans with an Instagram live broadcast, sharing, "I was having a glass of wine after finishing a schedule, and was wondering what everyone was up to."

While chatting with fans, Son Dam Bi noticed numerous comments asking about her exact relationship with her 'I Live Alone' co-star, actor Sung Hoon. She then clarified, "A lot of you are talking about Sung Hoon-nim, but he and I are just good friends. He's a very good friend of mine. But we are not what you think you are, not at all."

Later on, she firmly added on, "I'm telling you, I don't have a boyfriend."

Earlier this month, Son Dam Bi also addressed rumors that she and Sung Hoon were dating on 'I Live Alone'. During the program, she commented, "Sung Hoon and I have similar facial features, so I think the viewers believe we look good together."