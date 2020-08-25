4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 38 minutes ago

Son Dam Bi personally clarifies she and Sung Hoon are just friends in an Instagram live

Back on August 25, singer/actress Son Dam Bi greeted fans with an Instagram live broadcast, sharing, "I was having a glass of wine after finishing a schedule, and was wondering what everyone was up to." 

While chatting with fans, Son Dam Bi noticed numerous comments asking about her exact relationship with her 'I Live Alone' co-star, actor Sung Hoon. She then clarified, "A lot of you are talking about Sung Hoon-nim, but he and I are just good friends. He's a very good friend of mine. But we are not what you think you are, not at all." 

Later on, she firmly added on, "I'm telling you, I don't have a boyfriend." 

Earlier this month, Son Dam Bi also addressed rumors that she and Sung Hoon were dating on 'I Live Alone'. During the program, she commented, "Sung Hoon and I have similar facial features, so I think the viewers believe we look good together." 

She clarified it once. Why does she need to have to clarify it like three times? It shouldn't be anyone's business what kind of relationship she has with Sunghoon.

