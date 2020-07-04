Netizens choose their favorite BLACKPINK ending fairy on 'Show! Music Core'

Netizens are talking about who is the ending fairy of BLACKPINK on July 4th 'Show! Music Core'.



Shortly after the show aired, netizens started talking about who is their favorite ending fairy of BLACKPINK. Some of the comments include:

"Jisoo is so pretty! I can't even"

"This is hands down Lisa's era."

"Omg I can't just pick one. They are all gorgeous and talented queens"

"Jennie!"

"I'm not sure which is the correct ending pose but I like it better when they put their hand closer to their face. Jisoo and Lisa."

Check out the gifs below! What do you think? Who is your ending fairy?