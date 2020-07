VICTON's Seungwoo has released a sensual first set of teaser images for his anticipated solo debut, coming this August 10.

Seungwoo is the first member of VICTON to make his official solo artist debut, approximately 4 years after the group debuted in 2016. Fans can look forward to a very different side of Seungwoo as a solo artist with his 1st mini album, 'Fame'.

What do you think of the alluring mood of Seungwoo's teaser images so far?