Here's you chance to listen to a sneak preview of (G)I-DLE's summer comeback single, "DUMDi DUMDi"!

The rookie girl group will be returning with a sizzling summer track combining a moombahton beat with tropical notes in "DUMDi DUMDi", topped with an extremely catchy melody as well as (G)I-DLE's signature, dazzling performance.

Composed by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon along with Pop Time, "DUMDi DUMDi" will be out this coming August 3 at 6 PM KST!