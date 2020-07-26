TWICE unveils Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu teaser posters for 'World In A Day' online concert

TWICE is continuing to drop teaser posters for their upcoming digital concert!

On July 26 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group dropped three more individual posters - this time for members Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.





Meanwhile, TWICE's upcoming digital concert 'World In A Day' will be hosted by SM Entertainment's 'Beyond LIVE' platform on 'V Live'. The concert will take place on August 9 at 3 PM KST.

Check out the posters below, and click here for posters of Sana, Jihyo, and Mina!