16

7

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE unveils Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu teaser posters for 'World In A Day' online concert

AKP STAFF

TWICE is continuing to drop teaser posters for their upcoming digital concert!

On July 26 KST, the JYP Entertainment girl group dropped three more individual posters - this time for members Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.


Meanwhile, TWICE's upcoming digital concert 'World In A Day' will be hosted by SM Entertainment's 'Beyond LIVE' platform on 'V Live'. The concert will take place on August 9 at 3 PM KST.

Check out the posters below, and click here for posters of Sana, Jihyo, and Mina!

  1. TWICE
  2. Dahyun
  3. Chaeyoung
  4. Tzuyu
1 1,170 Share 70% Upvoted

1

tyger11372 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Dang. Look at Chaeyoung!

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND