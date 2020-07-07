The last girl groups left from the 2.5 generation

In the Kpop industry, there are three generations of idol groups that have made their debut. The first generation of girl groups includes Fin.K.L and SES. The second generation of girl groups includes groups such as Girls' Generation and the Wonder Girls. The third generation of girl groups includes groups such as TWICE, Red Velvet, and BLACKPINK.

However, there were some groups that debuted between these generations. The groups that made their debut from 2010 to 2012 are known as the 2.5 generation girl groups but with the popularity of the third generation groups, not many groups are left from the 2.5 generation.

AOA was one of the most popular girl groups from the 2.5 generation. However, with the recent incidents and their leader Jimin leaving the team and their unclear future, there is only a hand full of the 2.5 generation groups left.

Here are the last girl groups that are left of the 2.5 generation:

1. Girl's Day (debut 2010)

Making their debut back in 2010, Girl's Day is part of the 2.5 generation girl group. Their contracts have ended back in 2019 and the members decided not to renew their contracts with Dream T Entertainment but have stated they have not disbanded. Thus, this leaves them as one of the 2.5 generation girl groups still together.

2. A Pink (debut 2011)

Making their debut in 2011, A Pink received much love for their lovely, innocent, and girly concept. They are actually one of the two 2.5 generation girl groups still active until today. A Pink has made their name known through popular songs such as "No No No" and "Mr. Chu"

3. EXID (debut 2012)

EXID made its debut in 2012 but did not receive much fame at the beginning. They began to be noticed after Hani's viral fan cam and when they promoted their breakthrough song "Up & Down" in 2014. Starting from that time, they have solidified their place as one of the popular groups of the 2.5 generation girl groups. Three members left Banana Culture in 2020 but they are also one of the two 2.5 generation girls groups still active alongside with A Pink.

