The chairman of SK Group, the third largest conglomerate in Korea, films an ASMR Mukbang for his employees

The chairman of SK Group is famous for eating Gukbap, a Korean dish that is a hot soup served with rice, with his employees. Now the chairman has taken the challenge of filming an 'ASMR Ramen Mukbang'.

SK Group is the third-largest chaebol (conglomerate) in South Korea. Chey Tae Won, the Billionaire chairman of SK Group, is known for having meals with his employees. This time, he has filmed a ramen Mukbang to be broadcasted in the company's internal broadcast system. Employees were surprised to see this short video of their chairman trying out the trends of young people.

This video aired on July 13th inside the company's headquarters, being broadcasted on the screens across the building. In the video, Chairman Chey Tae Won cooks the ramen himself before he takes a bite of the delicious noodle.

He sits in front of the screen with all the ASMR equipment while having a small tin pot in front of him. He began by cooking the noodle, cutting some green onions to add, then added an egg.

After cooking, he began to eat the ramen as he slurped the noodles making everyone's mouth water as they watched. As he almost finished the noodles he went on to say, "there's a lot of people who worry about the high sodium in the soup but you shouldn't leave any food scraps" and finished the ramen soup.

When employees saw the video they were happy to see the chairman having such an easy-going and down-home personality as he took a challenge to try the trendy things that young people like.

According to SK Group, the chairman voluntarily filmed this Mukbang and suggested to the employees that he should film it in order to promote the SK Icheon Forum that will take place in August.



Many people are surprised and pleased to see that a man of such a title is able to be so unceremonious and put forth the effort to communicate with his employees.

You can check out a recorded portion of the video below.



