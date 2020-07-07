TEEN TOP to perform a 2020 version of 'To You' in celebration of their 10th anniversary on 'Music Bank'

TEEN TOP will be returning with a special stage on this week's broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank', airing on July 10!

Fans know that July 10 of this year marks TEEN TOP's 10-year anniversary since their debut. Back in 2010, TEEN TOP garnered attention for being the youngest K-Pop boy group at the time.

Previously, TEEN TOP carried out a special event where fans voted for their favorite 'Best of Best - Best Title' song! After a series of fierce voting rounds, TEEN TOP's "To You" was voted as the fans' favorite title song by the boys. As a result, TEEN TOP will be performing a special 2020 version of "To You" on this week's 'Music Bank'!

Also on July 10, TEEN TOP also plan on holding a special 10th anniversary party with fans through an 'Eating Show' live broadcast on 'V Live', so make sure to tune in!

