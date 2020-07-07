Dara & Minzy shed tears as they exchange heartwarming words about their 2NE1 days on 'Video Star'

2NE1 member/solo artist Minzy appeared as a guest on the July 7 broadcast of MBC every1's 'Video Star' alongside Yang Joon Il, Ahn Ye Eun, Jamie (Park Ji Min), and EXID's Solji!

On this day, each of the guests personally addressed some of the most hurtful comments they've ever dealt with throughout their careers. In Minzy's case, she said, "There was one comment that said, 'How can she be a singer when she's that ugly'. It was really hurtful. I thought that the most important thing to become a singer was talent, but even so, seeing that comment was a big scar in my youth. I wondered if I was truly that ugly."

Later on, Minzy also talked about her departure from 2NE1. She said, "We had such long hiatuses in between promotions. We've actually only released two full albums. We had a comeback something like every 4 years, like the Olympics. Those hiatuses were really hard on me, and I was under a lot of stress until I suffered depression."

She continued, "After I left 2NE1, the commenters called me a 'backstabber'. That was hard to take in. So for a while, I completely distanced myself from the internet."

Minzy then had words of gratitude toward her fellow 2NE1 member and 'Video Star' MC, Dara. "I have something I want to tell Dara unnie. After 2NE1 separated, Dara unnie took on a lot of different challenges and had different promotions. Seeing her working hard, growing as a person, and such gave me a lot of strength during my own hiatus. Unnie was always the mom of the group. She always took care of everyone," Minzy shared, growing teary.

Hearing Minzy's words, Dara burst into tears, proving the 2NE1 members' sisterly bond. Dara remarked, "I wasn't really the type to express myself in the past. These days, I try to express things more. I send everyone hearts during text messages more. But I've always felt apologetic toward Minzy because I feel like I didn't care for her enough as an unnie during our 2NE1 days. I wonder how hard it all must have been at such a young age."

