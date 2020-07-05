Stray Kids to follow-up their latest comeback with “Easy” on music shows next week

On June 17, Stray Kids released their first full album ‘GO LIVE’ which received positive feedback from fans.

Aside from the title track ‘God’s Menu’, another song included in this album, ‘Easy’ created a buzz online after being unveiled for the first time at their showcase ‘Stray Kids ONLINE UNVEIL: GO LIVE’.

With the fans’ expressing their strong desire to see the performance of ‘Easy’ again, it has been chose as their follow-up song.

Starting with the July 9 episode of Mnet’s ‘M!Countdown’, Stray Kids will be promoting ‘Easy’ on all three music shows.

Meanwhile, with this album, Stray Kids has also seen success in both Korean and Japanese markets. ‘GO LIVE’ ranked 1st on Gaon album chart and 2nd on Hanteo weekly chart for the 25th week of 2020. On top of this, their first single ‘TOP’ released in Japan on June 3 also topped the Oricon weekly singles chart as well as Tower Records’ singles chart during the week of its release.