HIGHLIGHT’s Doojoon confirms his solo debut date

On July 6, HIGHLIGHT Doojoon’s agency Around Us Entertainment released a statement confirming Doojoon’s solo debut date. The agency states, “HIGHLIGHT’s leader Yoon Doojoon has decided to release his solo album on July 27.”

Earlier on July 4, Doojoon revealed his schedules and preparations for his solo album on his birthday V Live. During the V Live, he talked about his solo album, “Although I am not directly conveying comfort or warmth (through the release), I want to say that this is an album where I want to tell everyone ‘you’re not the only one going through this’ by also talking about my worries and thoughts.”

It has also be revealed that there will be two versions of the albums.

Since the debut of his group B2ST in 2009, this is the first time Doojoon is releasing a solo album in 12 years, raising his fans anticipation.

Are you looking forward to it?