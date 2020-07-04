15

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Stray Kids makes post in support of Black Lives Matter and apologizes for possible cultural appropriation committed in the past

On July 5, boy group Stray Kids published an instagram post in support for Black Lives Matter. 

In the post, Stray Kids talked about their belief in respecting every culture and their rejection for all discrimination. They also apologize if they have made any mistakes in regards to the said matter.

The full post is captioned: 

""Stray Kids Everywhere All Around the World."

As you could see in our signature phrase; we, Stray Kids, always try our best to understand everyone across the world and our beloved STAY as much as possible, and as deeply as possible.

We strongly believe that everyone, no matter which culture they are in, has the right to be respected; therefore, we reject all discrimination based on any orientation and oppose all forms of inequality in the world.

Yet, we are still lacking in many things and we are trying our hardest to become better. We would like to apologize to anyone if we have stepped on a rake. It was never our intention but due to our lack of understanding.

We promise you that we will do our best to become better Stray Kids.

#BlackLivesMatter
#WeOpposeAnyFormsOfInequality
#WeAppreciateCulturalDiversity
#YouMakeStrayKidsStay
#StrayKidsEverywhereAllAroundTheWorld"

"Stray Kids Everywhere All Around the World." ⠀ 스트레이 키즈의 이 시그니처 문장처럼 스트레이 키즈는 항상 전 세계의 모든 사람들 그리고 사랑하는 우리 스테이를 더 많이, 더 깊게 이해하기 위해 노력하고 있습니다. As you could see in our signature phrase; we, Stray Kids, always try our best to understand everyone across the world and our beloved STAY as much as possible, and as deeply as possible. ⠀ 저희는 어떤 문화에 속한 사람이든 있는 그대로 존중받을 권리가 있다고 생각하며, 세상의 모든 차별과 불평등에 반대합니다. We strongly believe that everyone, no matter which culture they are in, has the right to be respected; therefore, we reject all discrimination based on any orientation and oppose all forms of inequality in the world. ⠀ 그럼에도 저희는 아직 배워야 할 것들이 더 많다는 것을 느끼고, 부족한 부분들을 계속 공부하고 있습니다. 의도하지 않았으나, 행여 저희의 부족함으로 인해 상처를 받은 분이 계시다면 사과의 말씀을 전하고자 합니다. Yet, we are still lacking in many things and we are trying our hardest to become better. We would like to apologize to anyone if we have stepped on a rake. It was never our intention but due to our lack of understanding. ⠀ 항상 더 나은 스트레이 키즈가 되기 위해 노력하겠습니다. We promise you that we will do our best to become better Stray Kids. ⠀ #BlackLivesMatter #WeOpposeAnyFormsOfInequality #WeAppreciateCulturalDiversity #YouMakeStrayKidsStay #StrayKidsEverywhereAllAroundTheWorld

3

Dino_Saur887 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

this is SO refreshing. idols make a lot of mistakes but taking upfront accountability is the sign of good character. i wasn't fond of their appropriation in the past, but this apology is absolutely perfect. wish them a lot of success in the future!

3

jeyjin1,777 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

I like it when a group does the right thing without needing to be canceled first.

Share

