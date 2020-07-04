Stray Kids makes post in support of Black Lives Matter and apologizes for possible cultural appropriation committed in the past





On July 5, boy group Stray Kids published an instagram post in support for Black Lives Matter.

In the post, Stray Kids talked about their belief in respecting every culture and their rejection for all discrimination. They also apologize if they have made any mistakes in regards to the said matter.

The full post is captioned:

""Stray Kids Everywhere All Around the World."



As you could see in our signature phrase; we, Stray Kids, always try our best to understand everyone across the world and our beloved STAY as much as possible, and as deeply as possible.



We strongly believe that everyone, no matter which culture they are in, has the right to be respected; therefore, we reject all discrimination based on any orientation and oppose all forms of inequality in the world.



Yet, we are still lacking in many things and we are trying our hardest to become better. We would like to apologize to anyone if we have stepped on a rake. It was never our intention but due to our lack of understanding.



We promise you that we will do our best to become better Stray Kids.

⠀

#BlackLivesMatter

#WeOpposeAnyFormsOfInequality

#WeAppreciateCulturalDiversity

#YouMakeStrayKidsStay

#StrayKidsEverywhereAllAroundTheWorld"