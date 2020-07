On July 26, BOYHOOD released the MV for his debut 'Retro Love'!

BOYHOOD (also known as Nam Donghyun) previously participated in Mnet's idol survival show 'Produce X 101' (#60). 'Retro Love' marks his solo debut as BOYHOOD under Management Good People. It is also made known that he has produced all the songs on his debut album.

Check out the MV above!