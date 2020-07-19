Netizens think this video is the most unforgettable comeback teaser in K-pop history

Netizens have agreed that this video is the most legendary teaser of all times.

On July 19 KST, a netizen from an online community forum made a post with the title: "Think this is the most legendary teaser out of all idol teasers". In the post, the netizen shared the very video, which was f(x)'s 2013 comeback teaser for their 2nd studio album 'Pink Tape'.

Unlike a conventional MV teaser, this art film featured a B-side track "Shadow" with an opening narration in English and a series of surrealistic visuals. As such teaser tactics and concepts were still uncommon then, fans found the idea extremely refreshing and memorable, according to the netizens.

The video, which was directed by SM's former art director Min Hee Jin, was created with a relatively low budget and simple filming techniques. Nevertheless, the video drew a tremendous amount of attention, accompanied by the concept images featuring EXO's Kai with the theme of 'first love'.

Some netizen comments include:

"Love it so much....'Pink Tape' music and the MV concept suit my taste"

"Is Sulli the one in yellow? So bright...she's like a sunflower"

"When will this ever get old?"

"All time legend"

"It was basically a perfect album and a perfect teaser MV"

"I'm a fan of another group and yet I agree"

"This can never be replicated"

"I knew this was it when I saw the title of the post"

"It's been seven years and it's still gives me shivers"



What do you think of this teaser, seven years after its release?