OUI Entertainment's upcoming new boy group members release a puzzling 'coming soon' image

OUI Entertainment's upcoming new boy group members Jang Dae Hyun, Kim Dong Han, Kim Yo Han, and Kang Suk Hwa have released a puzzling "coming soon" image, hinting at a secretive project!



As far as fans know, OUI Entertainment's brand new boy group is gearing up to debut some time in the latter half of 2020 with 6-members, including the 4 members mentioned above as well as current 1THE9 members Yoo Yong Ha and Kim Jun Seo.

For this upcoming project, it looks like the OUI Boys will be working as just 4-members. Stay tuned for more information on the secretive project, coming on July 10!