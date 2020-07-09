Zico shares with fans about his feelings on being a CEO of his own record label

Zico appeared as a guest speaker on the radio show KBS Cool FM's 'Jung Eunji's Gayo Plaza' which aired on July 9th. On this day, he shared with his fans about how he felt being the CEO of his own record label.

The host, Eunji of A Pink, asked Zico "Do you sometimes want to resign from the CEO position of your record company?" In response, Zico right away said "No." without any hesitation.



Eunji continued to introduce to listeners that Zico had established a one-person company earlier this year. Eunji then asked Zico "Are there any differences when promoting as an artist of an agency and when being a CEO?" Zico revealed that there weren't many differences and stated "There aren't that many differences since I play the same role as I did before. I plan the production, write and compose songs, plan my own schedule, and do visual directing. The only difference is that I make the decisions alone and take responsibility for my own decisions."

On this day, Zico also revealed that he wasn't too materialistic and Eunji joked saying "A lot of hip hop artists are know to 'flex' and show off but I guess you're not the type to do that."

Meanwhile, Zico established his own agency named KOZ Entertainment earlier this year.



Here is a short clip of Zico and Eunji doing the 'Summer Hate challenge' at the radio show: