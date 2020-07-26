WEi’s Kim Yo Han and actress So Joo Yeon confirmed to star in remake of popular Chinese Drama ‘A Love So Beautiful’

WEi’s Kim Yo Han and actress So Joo Yeon has been confirmed to star as the main actors in Kakao M’s original webdrama ‘A Love So Beautiful’.





‘A Love So Beautiful’ is a story about a cheerful high school student Shin Sol Yi (by So Joo Yeon) who has a 17 year long one-sided love with her childhood friend Cha Hun (by Kim Yo Han). The original Chinese drama gained explosive popularity with 3.7 billion views when it was aired in 2017. With it’s release on Netflix in Korea, the drama has also made quite a buzz within Korea.

The production team said, “The fresh, exciting and comical romance of the 17 year olds’ love will make our hearts flutter and resurface our memories of our first love interest.” They also added, “Please look forward to the Korean version of ‘A Love So Beautiful’ that will be remade with emotions of our times and culture.”

There will be 24 episodes in this drama, each episode running for 20 minutes. The drama will be released on KakaoTalk’s new video platform that Kakao M is preparing alongside with Kakao.