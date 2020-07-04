Netizens debate over Jimin's selfies posted on the same day Mina announced her departure from AOA

Netizens are debating over the smiling selfies Jimin uploaded on the day Mina announced her departure from AOA.



Before Jimin announced her departure from the group and the entertainment industry, netizens have noticed a couple of other circumstantial evidence of bullying controversy. One of them was Jimin updating her Instagram with her smiling selfies on the same day former AOA member Mina officially announced her departure from AOA back on May 13th, 2019. Netizens are split over whether this is evincing bullying or just a coincidence.

Some comments include: "This is a reach. Y'all are conspiring to drag her even more."

"I'd be super upset if the leader of the group updates her Instagram while one of the group members is officially leaving the group."

"I don't think it was just a coincidence. Out of all other pictures that could show she was in London such as scenery, she posted the one she was smiling."

"Well, it's entirely possible that she already knew Mina was departing ahead of the announcement. Like they already knew Mina wasn't renewing the contract with FNC."

"Stop projecting. She should be held accountable for what she actually did, not some made-up stuff like this."





Meanwhile, a past video clip of AOA also gained traction as the bullying controversy unfolded. Some netizens pointed out how Jimin was picking her nails while Mina was shedding her tears. Check out the video and a screenshot below. What do you think?