BLACKPINK's Jennie makes a subtle yet stunning hair change

Netizens are raving over BLACKPINK's Jennie's new black hair.



On July 4th, the popular idol revealed she had dyed her hair all black on 'Show! Music Core'. Previously, she showed off two different hair colors for the group's comeback with "How You Like That". Her face-framing streak of blonde and pink chunky highlights had divided reactions, however, the new black hair had almost everyone complimenting her visuals.

Some comments include: "Did she know people were divided over her chunky highlights in the front section? lol"

"Eh, I think she just changed it because it's hard to keep bleaching her hair."

"Yay, no more Hikaru! Please stay away from those experimental styles lol"

"She can pull off any hair color but damn, this is next-level beautiful."

"Wow, she is gorgeous..."

"What colored contact is she wearing? Someone drop the brand name for me pls"

Check out her new hairdo below. How do you like it?