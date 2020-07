(G)I-DLE has revealed a trailer for their upcoming online concert, 'I-LAND: WHO AM I'.

Just a day ahead of their online concert, the popular idol group has revealed an ominous trailer for the upcoming show. Previously, the girls released a setlist for their performance. (G)I-DLE will be performing numerous hit tracks including "HANN", "Oh My God", and "LATATA" for their fans on July 5 at 3 PM KST.

You can buy the tickets here. Are you ready for their performance?