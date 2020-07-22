Netizens are concerned after seeing scars on the wrist of former AOA member Mina

The former member of AOA, Mina has been updating her fans consistently though her Instagram account assuring them she was doing okay after the recent bullying controversy.

Recently, she has uploaded a series of photos that were taken in a photoshoot style on her Instagram with the caption "...". In the photos, she looked much brighter and seemed to be doing better. However, fans and netizens were concerned when they saw one photo. In the photo, Mina is holding her lips together as she exposes the scars on her wrist.

Many fans were concerned and hoping she was doing okay as they were reminded of the mental trauma Mina had to experience. Mina had previously exposed another former member, Jimin's bullying, and revealed to fans about her trauma and self-harm.

This incident ended with Jimin coming to apologize to Mina but Mina did not feel the sincerity of the apology. Since then, Mina has been keeping in touch with her fans and updating them on her condition.

With the recent photo, fans and netizens were also comforted to see Mina pose professionally and look happy.

Many fans continued to comfort Mina on her Instagram account saying "We love you", "Hey Mina! We are all happy you are better! We love you always and we will never ever leave you and betray you!!", "I'm proud of you", "You’re doing amazing." , "Thank you for being comfortable sharing your scars, we will love you no matter what" and "keep on smiling, love you."