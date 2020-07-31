JBJ95's Takada Kenta to release his 1st solo digital single, a song dedicated to his late mother

On July 31, JBJ95's label Star Road Entertainment relayed plans for member Takada Kenta to release his 1st solo digital single.

Titled "またいつでも帰っておいで (Come Back Any Time)", Takada Kenta's upcoming solo digital single is a song the idol dedicates to his late mother, who passed away in March of this year. Kenta personally wrote the lyrics to "またいつでも帰っておいで", with the track composed by Kenta's close friend and producer Sayaka.

The single will be sung in Japanese and released worldwide on August 7 at 12 PM KST.

