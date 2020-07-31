5

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

JBJ95's Takada Kenta to release his 1st solo digital single, a song dedicated to his late mother

AKP STAFF

On July 31, JBJ95's label Star Road Entertainment relayed plans for member Takada Kenta to release his 1st solo digital single. 

Titled "またいつでも帰っておいで (Come Back Any Time)", Takada Kenta's upcoming solo digital single is a song the idol dedicates to his late mother, who passed away in March of this year. Kenta personally wrote the lyrics to "またいつでも帰っておいで", with the track composed by Kenta's close friend and producer Sayaka

The single will be sung in Japanese and released worldwide on August 7 at 12 PM KST. 

  1. JBJ95
  2. Takada Kenta
0 425 Share 71% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND