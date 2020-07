MAMAMOO have revealed the details for their mysterious '4you' teaser images.

The girl group previously released a teaser image featuring a mirror reflecting flowers on Weibo, and fans were anticipating a possible comeback. It's now been revealed '4you' is MAMAMOO's special merchandise box being released in China on July 15 KST.



The '4you' merchandise box is meant as a special gift for MAMAMOO's fans.



Stay tuned for updates on MAMAMOO's comeback.