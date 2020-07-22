ATEEZ will be making a comeback in a few days. They have prepared a comeback mini-concert 'ATEEZ AIR CON' and will take place on July 28 at 10 PM KST.



Fans will be able to purchase a virtual ticket on the Mymusictaste website and the concert will also stream on Mymusictaste.

During the mini-concert, they will reveal the result of the voting event for 'ZERO: FEVER Part.1' and also perform 'INCEPTION' and 'THANXX' for the first time live.

This event will also be three hours long, filled with performances and behind the scene videos with ATEEZ.

Stay tuned for the release of ATEEZ's 'ZERO: FEVER Part. 1' which will release soon!