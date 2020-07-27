Roy Kim seen looking thin and with a darker complexion one month after enlisting into the mandatory military service

Roy Kim has updated fans and netizens as photos of the singer were uploaded to the official marine corps blog page.

Recently, the photos of class 1259 recruits were posted on the 'Fly Marine Boy' blog page. In the photos, Roy Kim is seen among the new recruit trainees as he continues his mandatory military service. What caught the eyes of netizens was how tan Roy Kim had become within the month of his enlistment.



Netizens were also able to see a much-slimmer-than-before Roy Kim as he stands in line with the rest of the soldiers.

Also, in the video that was uploaded with the photos, Roy Kim is seen shouting confidently "Mother, father, I love you. I will return to you healthy."

Roy Kim entered the Marine Corps training camp on June 15th. He had revealed his short hair cut as she posted a photo of him saluting on his Instagram page.

After completing seven weeks of basic training for the Marine Corps, Roy Kim will be deployed to serve in active duty.





