Actor Ahn Jae Hyun appears with yellow hair in front of netizens for the first time after his divorce

Actor Ahn Jae Hyun has caught the eyes of netizens with his new yellow hairdo.

On July 27th KST, Ahn Jae Hyun uploaded a number of photos on his Instagram without any captions.

In the photos, he is seen posing in front of a wall of green plants. He was still able to show off his good looks even though he had a mask on with a headband wearing a casual t-shirt.

What really stood out from the photos was Ahn Jae Hyun's yellow hair. Netizens were used to seeing dark hair contrasting with his fair skin but his light hair was a new surprise.

Ahn Jae Hyun had not appeared in front of netizens since his appearance on 'Love with Flaws' so fans were ecstatic to see him on the social media platform.

Many fans stated and complimented his new hairdo saying "you look like an idol group member.", "That light hair suits you well.", "your good looks ooze out from behind the mask."





Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyun recently went through the divorce with Goo Hye Sun. They both agreed to the divorce and their legal representative has stated "The two have decided to walk different paths and have agreed to show support each other in the endeavors. They also want to apologize for the commotion they have caused with their personal problems."











