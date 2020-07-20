Korean boy group members who rock wearing glasses

Not too long ago, glasses were seen as only as reading tools for those who have bad eyesight or for old people. They weren't seen as cool or fashionable a long time ago. Kids were even made fun of for wearing glasses being called "four eyes" back then. However, the times have changed and glasses have been made in various designs and even worn as a fashion accessory.

So here are a few boy group members who have rocked wearing glasses. The list is not in any particular order and is just a compilation of boy group members who look awesome in glasses.



1. NCT Jaehyun

2. SF9 Hwiyoung

3. BTS V

4. EXO Kai

5. BTS Jungkook

6. BTS Suga

7. EXO Chanyeol

8. BTOB Ilhoon

9. DAY6 Jae

10. Seventeen Wonwoo

11. INFINITE L

12. BTS Jin

13. VICTON Byungchan

14. Seventeen Vernon

15. EXO Baekhyun