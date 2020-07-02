Jeon Yeo Bin in talks to join Song Joong Ki in upcoming drama 'Vincenzo'

Jeon Yeo Bin is in talks to join Song Joong Ki in the upcoming drama 'Vincenzo'.



On July 2, tvN revealed, "Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin are considering roles in 'Vincenzo'." The drama series is written by Park Jae Bum of 'Good Doctor' and 'The Fiery Priest', and it'll be directed by Kim Hee Won of 'The Crowned Clown'.



As previously reported, Song Joong Ki is in talks to play the part of the drama's male lead Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean-Italian lawyer (Korean name Park Joo Hyung). He secretly dabbles with the mafia until underground conflicts force him to flee to Korea. Jeon Yeo Bin is expected to play the leading female character, a powerful lawyer who Vincenzo Cassano falls in love with.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Vincenzo'.

